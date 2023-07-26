Independent Online
EFF turns 10 today, takes celebrations to Marikana ‘where it all began’

The Economic Freedom Fighters is on a celebration trail as it commemorates 10 years of its existence this month, with EFF CIC Julius Malema addressing a large gathering in Marikana, North West on Wednesday. Image: SUPPLIED

Published 51m ago

Share

The third largest political party in South Africa, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) celebrated its 10th anniversary on Wednesday and took its celebrations to Marikana in the North West province.

The EFF’s Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema said they chose the Marikana Koppies to celebrate the party’s decade in politics, as it was there, that the EFF was born.

This year marks the 11th anniversary of the Marikana massacre which claimed the lives of 34 miners who were killed when police officers opened fire on striking miners on August 16, 2012, during a wildcat strike at the Lonmin platinum mine in Marikana.

Malema relayed the story of how he, along with EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and others, visited the surviving miners and the families of those slain who begged them to start a political party as an “alternative to a dead ANC”.

“We responded by forming the EFF. When we came here to talk to the workers, there was no idea or thinking of forming a political party until these workers insisted.

“We decided that the bloodshed here will give rise to a militant and radical organisation that will defend the defenceless masses of the people,” Malema said.

While the EFF has embarked on a number of celebrations in the build-up to its 10th anniversary, including a carnival, public lecture, exhibition at Uncle Toms Hall in Soweto and many walk-abouts, their celebration in Marikana leaned towards a more spiritual gathering.

The EFF slaughtered a number of cows and made traditional beer as a spiritual sacrifice to those who died in the Marikana massacre.

“We are symbolically bringing up the dead to oversee the nation.

“We slaughtered not because we simply want to feast, but we slaughtered as a means of sacrifice and respect. Cows slaughtered are an offering to the slain workers of Marikana.

“We still seek their guidance and wisdom in the wars that come. We seek to appease their spirits and assure them that they did not die in vain,” Malema told the mass gathering.

On Saturday, the EFF is holding a massive rally as a final celebration of its existence. The rally will take place at the 95,000 capacity FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

[email protected]

IOL

