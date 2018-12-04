Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko /Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The EFF and cellular giant Vodacom have buried the hatchet following a meeting between the two parties on Monday. In a joint statement released on Tuesday, the EFF and Vodacom said they have resolved the issues between them.

The party’s supporters were angered by an image that was displayed at the Vodacom Journalism Awards last week which depicted images of EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu with the headline; “abusers of freedom”.

These images were displayed during Corruption Watch chairperson Mavuso Msimang’s presentation at the event.

A number of Vodacom stores in Limpopo were closed over the weekend after people wearing EFF T-shirts, as seen on social media, stormed the stores and damaged some equipment.

In the meeting between the two, Vodacom acknowledged that it is politically neutral, the statement read.

“In the meeting, the parties discussed the matter in detail and have resolved the issue. Vodacom acknowledged that it is politically neutral ... Vodacom and EFF appreciate that the matter could have been handled differently to avoid the misunderstanding that occurred,” said parties.

“Vodacom and EFF encourage the right of freedom of speech and the free circulation of ideas. The parties also committed to engage on policy issues of mutual interest and consider the matter to be closed.”