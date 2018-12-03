The EFF has vowed to continue visiting Vodacom shops across the country following Sunday’s attack on some of the cellular giant's stores. Picture: Henk Kruger African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The EFF has vowed to continue visiting Vodacom shops across the country following Sunday’s attack on some of the cellular giant's stores. The party’s supporters have been angered by an image that was displayed at the Vodacom Journalism Awards last week which depicted images of EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu with the headline; “abusers of freedom”.

A number of Vodacom stores in Limpopo were closed over the weekend after people wearing EFF T-shirts, as seen on social media, stormed the stores and damaged some equipment.

The EFF in the Eastern Cape said in a statement on Monday that it would visit stores as Vodacom had allowed itself to be used by the media in their agenda against the party.

“Their platform was used to launch an unwarranted attack on the leadership of EFF as part of the wave of the media war against the EFF and their refusal to condemn such behaviour means they too are part of the effort to tarnish the name of EFF. We will be paying visits to all Vodacom offices in the province to protest against their involvement in this war against the EFF,” said the party in a statement on Monday.

The EFF has accused the media of fighting political battles and brandishing the EFF as an enemy through its reporting.

The party has not taken well the reporting by the media on its leaders especially on issues such as the VBS scandal and comments the party’s leaders has made about the Zondo commission and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

“We also call on the media to desist from fighting political battles and stick to its mandate of informing and protecting the public in an impartial fashion. The EFF Eastern Cape will support the national leadership in its pursuit of any legal recourse for the malicious reporting that we have been subjected to over the past weeks,” said the party.

The DA has laid charges against the EFF over the vandalising of some Vodacom stores.