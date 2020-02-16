Cape Town - EFF leader Julius Malema has accused the SA Revenue Service of placing him under surveillance 10 years ago when he asked its top officials about the existence of the so-called rogue unit.
This was revealed by Malema as he reiterated his rejection of the decision by National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi to drop charges against the officials who were implicated in setting up and running the unit.
Malema was addressing the Press Club of SA in Cape Town on Friday where he also deliberated on the State of the Nation Address.
“I was the first person to report the rogue unit in this country in 2010. I went to the Sars offices and I met (former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan) Pillay and (former Sars commissioner) Oupa Magushule and gave them a document which was dropped in my office about the rogue unit.
“They followed me in 2010. When I booked a room in Hilton Hotel, they would book in next door and put devices to listen to my activities in the other room,” Malema said.