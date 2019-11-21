EFF leader Julius Malema at a press briefing on Thursday ahead of the party's elective conference at Nasrec in December. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA

JOHANNESBURG - The EFF, which has a majority of male supporters, again said on Thursday the party would be working to increase its female support base. The statement was made at the Nasrec expo centre in Gauteng where the party was briefing media on the state of readiness ahead of its second "People’s Assembly" elective conference.

There are only two women leaders in the party's top six - deputy secretary general Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi and treasurer general Leigh-Ann Mathys.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the party was "working on getting politically charged and politically clarified women, youth and men. But the support that the EFF is getting from women could perhaps change if there was a women’s organisation that specifically focuses on women."

A women’s formation as well as the deployment of more women in positions of authority would attract more female supporters, he said.