File photo: Itumeleng English/African News Agency/ANA.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it would abide by Thursday's court ruling against it and in favour of journalist Karima Brown. "The EFF welcomes the court judgment on the Karima Brown matter and will comply," the one line statement said in response to the High Court in Johannesburg ruling it had breached the electoral code.

The EFF was ordered to pay costs.

Brown, who hosts a political talk show on broadcaster eNCA, hauled the party and its leader Julius Malema to court after receiving death and rape threats, allegedly from EFF supporters, following the publication of her number on Twitter by Malema.

It all began when Malema took to Twitter to accuse her of sending "moles" to a campaign meeting the EFF was holding with "elders" in Erkuhuleni's Ward 6.

Brown had tried to post a brief of the event to colleagues at eNCA, where she hosts a weekly show on politics, but mistakenly sent it to the EFF's WhatsApp group.

In retaliation, Malema published Brown's mobile phone number, which led to EFF supporters unleashing a stream of vitriol, wherein they allegedly threatened Brown with rape and made racial attacks against her.

African News Agency (ANA)