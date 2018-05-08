Rustenburg - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Tuesday walked out of the North West provincial legislature before the beleaguered Premier Supra Mahumapelo could table his budget speech.

Provincial chairperson Betty Diale wanted to know when will the EFF sponsored motion of no confidence in Mahumapelo be tabled for debate.

"We have written to the Speaker asking for a motion to be tabled for debate when is the EFF motion going to be debated?" Diale asked.

Speaker Sussana Dantjie replied that the rules committee had not met to consider the EFF motion.

" The EFF will not be part of the budget debate," Diale said and led EFF members out.

Mahumapelo has been the subject of violent threats as calls for his resignation continue. The premier has since revealed that there is a plot to harm him which has been reported to the police.

African News Agency/ANA

