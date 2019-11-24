The party proposed this in its more-than-241-page discussion document to be discussed and adopted at its national people’s assembly to take place in Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg, next month.
The event is to elect new leaders of the party.
Although the party did not describe minor economic crimes in its document, it said they were a result of the government’s failure to provide the most basic services to the people.
“The EFF government must also establish economic justice courts to adjudicate civil matters involving both individuals and corporations so as to achieve maximum economic justice for those ill-treated and exploited by those corporations,” reads the party’s document.