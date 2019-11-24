EFF wants minor economic crimes scrapped









EFF CIC Julius Malema is seen at a press briefing ahead of the EFF's Elective Conference. File picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA. THE EFF has called for minor economic crimes not to be made criminal records, saying they were mostly committed by the poor out of desperation. The party proposed this in its more-than-241-page discussion document to be discussed and adopted at its national people’s assembly to take place in Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg, next month. The event is to elect new leaders of the party. Although the party did not describe minor economic crimes in its document, it said they were a result of the government’s failure to provide the most basic services to the people. “The EFF government must also establish economic justice courts to adjudicate civil matters involving both individuals and corporations so as to achieve maximum economic justice for those ill-treated and exploited by those corporations,” reads the party’s document.

It also called for a speedy implementation of land expropriation and also a process of nationalisation of mines and banks.

Insisting that the government should have full ownership of the South African Reserve Bank, the EFF said the fact that foreign nationals owned shares in the bank was a threat to the South African economy.

“If South Africa is to develop an alternative monetary policy, two things need to happen.

“Firstly, the Reserve Bank must be nationalised and placed under direct ownership and management of the state. Secondly, the mandate of the Reserve Bank needs to be expanded so that monetary policy is used to boost employment, increase capital available in the economy,” read the document. Bongani Hans

Political Bureau