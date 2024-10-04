EFF welcomes e-toll scrapping, urges motorists not to pay for cancelled debts

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng has expressed deep concerns regarding the unclear operational issues surrounding the scrapping of e-tolls in the province. This follows a press conference on April 10, where Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, along with the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) and the national Department of Roads and Transport, announced that e-tolls would no longer serve as a revenue source for the government, effectively abolishing the e-toll system.

The EFF has welcomed this announcement, as they have long opposed the e-toll system, viewing it as a poorly conceived revenue tool that was implemented without adequate public input, resulting in unnecessary costs for Gauteng drivers. In a media statement, the party said, “The EFF has consistently advocated for the complete removal of the e-toll system, viewing it as a poorly conceived revenue tool implemented without sufficient public consultation, placing an unnecessary financial burden on the hundreds of thousands of motorists in Gauteng and the millions who use the province's roads.” While the EFF initially regarded the Premier’s announcement as a potential electioneering gimmick ahead of the National and Provincial General Elections, they now highlight it as a victory resulting from public and political outcry.

The EFF states, “Recent developments have vindicated our initial concerns about the scrapping of e-tolls. During a press briefing on September 30, MEC Lebogang Maile stated that ‘users billed through the e-toll system would not be refunded’ and that ‘those with outstanding e-toll payments are still legally required to settle their debts.” The party firmly believes that the R20 billion debt incurred by the Gauteng Province is not the responsibility of motorists. According to the EFF, several watchdogs and NGOs have questioned why the obligation to pay this e-toll debt falls on the Gauteng Provincial Government.

The EFF also points out that the introduction of e-tolls has not led to any noticeable improvement in road quality, which continues to deteriorate. They are demanding an explanation from the Gauteng Provincial Government on how the e-toll debt increased from R12 billion to R20 billion, insisting on transparency regarding this rise. They stated, “The Gauteng Provincial Government must clarify how the debt escalated to R20 billion, given that it was initially stated that Gauteng would only contribute about R12 billion to freeway improvement projects. We demand transparency on how this debt has dramatically increased.” The EFF argues that it is unreasonable and unfair to compel individuals to pay their outstanding e-toll debts, particularly after the system has been cancelled. They believe users should not be forced to pay for a service that has been officially declared invalid by the MEC.