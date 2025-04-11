EFF welcomes IPID's withdrawal of probe, slams 'politically motivated' attack on Mkhwanazi

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has criticised the allegations against KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, calling them "baseless and politically motivated". This comes after the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) cleared Mkhwanazi of accusations that he interfered in the 2023 arrest of a senior Department of Correctional Services official.

In an interview on EWN, Mkhawanzi claimed that IPID's investigation into him was nothing more than retaliation for his decision to clear Crime Intelligence head Major-General Feroz Khan earlier this year. IPID launched its investigation into Khan after officers arrested in a 2021 Johannesburg cocaine bust filed a complaint against him with the police watchdog. According to Mkhwanazi, because those behind the complaint couldn’t remove Khan, they turned their focus to him instead.

However, he remained unfazed, saying: "They can try whatever they will come up with. They will do this investigation, they can launch any other investigation that they want to, they have got a constitutional right to do that, I can’t stop them but the truth will always come out.'' IOL on Thursday reported that IPID has officially withdrawn its investigation into Mkhwanazi, clearing him of any wrongdoing and bringing an end to weeks of speculation and political noise. The investigation, which had raised eyebrows and fuelled widespread media coverage, was dropped this week after IPID found no evidence to support the allegations made against Mkhwanazi.

IPID spokesperson Robbie Raburabu confirmed the withdrawal but declined to comment on the details, citing confidentiality protocols. “The investigation has been closed as there was insufficient evidence to proceed,” he said. The party described the complaint as "baseless and politically motivated", arguing it was part of a "broader witch hunt" by elements within law enforcement and the Ministry of Police.

In a statement, the EFF welcomed IPID’s decision, maintaining that the allegations were designed to derail a committed officer who has been unrelenting in his fight against crime and corruption. The party pointed to what it called a coordinated campaign to undermine Mkhwanazi, citing his firm stance against political interference and his crackdown on criminal networks in KwaZulu-Natal. EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said, “The complaint formed part of a broader witch hunt, orchestrated by forces within the Ministry of Police and other compromised elements in law enforcement, who feel threatened by Mkhwanazi's refusal to bow to political pressure.”

The party described the complaint as a tactic to shield criminals by targeting those who expose them. “The attempt to smear his name, based on an anonymous allegation that has now been quietly abandoned, reflects a dangerous abuse of state institutions,” Tambo said. The party further condemned the role of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, accusing him of interfering in policing operations and making premature public statements.

“The EFF demands that the Minister of Police cease his political interference and his emerging tendency of making pronouncements on matters without thoroughly exploring their validity.” The party also criticised IPID’s handling of the matter, calling its contradictory actions damaging to public confidence in oversight institutions. “It is clear that there was never a legitimate basis for this investigation,” the party said, calling the probe’s withdrawal “a step in the right direction".

They noted that law enforcement officers must be allowed to do their work without fear or favour. "Commissioner Mkhwanazi must be supported, not sabotaged," the EFF said.