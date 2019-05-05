Leader of the EFF party, Julius Malema, shares a light moment with party member during his election rally at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Picture: AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

Johannesburg - The VBS scandal made a feature at the EFF's rally in Soweto on Sunday when the party's leader Julius Malema said no one in the party stole any money from elderly people daring those who make various insinuations to yet again provide proof. Malema told the thousands gathered at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto that when the EFF leads, the party would reopen the bank and would not be ashamed to conduct business with the institution.

"We will give it money. We will bank it. We didn't eat VBS money," he said.

Malema also told party supporters that the EFF does not have a problem with journalist Karima Brown. This comes after Brown instituted legal action against the EFF after she was threatened with rape by some EFF members. Brown will be heading to court on Monday.

"We don't have a problem with Karima Brown. That person who threatened her is not part of the EFF but a criminal. But this does not mean that Karima Brown is not an ANC mole or agent..." he said.

Malema said under the EFF government media freedom would be upheld and that the media would be self-regulating.

He, however, called on the media to report responsibly.

"Write about VBS, write about Malema about Floyd but write the truth. Don't tell lies... deal with the EFF through facts" he said, adding many had tried to taint the party and that no journalist or editor can destroy the EFF.

Political Bureau