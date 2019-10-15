Port Elizabeth - The EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay has withdrawn its support for a move by the Democratic Alliance to oust Mayor Mongameli Bobani of the United Democratic Movement.
In a letter on Tuesday, the EFF said there was no certainty that Bobani would not be replaced by someone in the DA.
The motion, brought by DA councillor Morne Steyn is being supported by the Patriotic Alliance (PA), African Christian Democratic Party and Congress of the People.
EFF Eastern Cape chair, Yazini Tetyana, said the party had made the decision after careful consideration.
The party cited that it could not be associated with the PA.