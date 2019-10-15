EFF withdraws support of motion to oust NMB Mayor Mongameli Bobani









The EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay has withdrawn its support for a move by the DA to oust Mayor Mongameli Bobani of the United Democratic Movement. Picture: Raahil Sain/African News Agency (ANA) Port Elizabeth - The EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay has withdrawn its support for a move by the Democratic Alliance to oust Mayor Mongameli Bobani of the United Democratic Movement. In a letter on Tuesday, the EFF said there was no certainty that Bobani would not be replaced by someone in the DA. The motion, brought by DA councillor Morne Steyn is being supported by the Patriotic Alliance (PA), African Christian Democratic Party and Congress of the People. EFF Eastern Cape chair, Yazini Tetyana, said the party had made the decision after careful consideration. The party cited that it could not be associated with the PA.

“They cannot be trusted in these causes of action,” said Tetyana.

Tetyana said they would wait for further instructions from the national leadership.

“The national leadership will deal with the issues after engagement with other parties.

Therefore the EFF will not participate in the motion and should withdraw from the motion,” he said.

The Nelson Mandela Bay council is expected to debate a motion of no confidence against Bobani on Thursday.

African News Agency (ANA)