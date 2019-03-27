EFF leader Julius Malema during the party's 2019 Election Manifesto at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The Freedom Front Plus said it is disappointed by the Human Rights Commission (HRC) ruling that various statements made between 2016 and 2018 by the EFF leader, Julius Malema, do not amount to hate speech.



The HRC found that even though many of Malema's statements sound like hate speech, they do not legally qualify as hate speech.





The FF Plus said it will review the HRC's finding and will then decide whether or not to appeal the ruling.





On the complaint about Indians mistreating black people in KwaZulu Natal. the HRC said "Objective assessment shows that Mr Malema was calling for the proper treatment of black people by Indians" and that the statement is not hurtful.





A few years ago, the party appealed the HRC's initial finding that the slogan “kill the boer, kill the farmer” is not hate speech. The appeal was maintained and the HRC then ruled that the slogan is indeed hate speech.