Kimberley - The EFF has disputed owing money to some of the taxi drivers who transported supporters from all over the Northern Cape to the party’s provincial manifesto launch in Kuruman, to see their commander-in-chief Julius Malema, last month. The taxi drivers said that they were owed over R20 000 and that they were being sent from pillar to post to try and collect the money.

EFF provincial spokesperson Obakeng Lechuti said that the party was aware of taxi owners who claimed they had not received payments.

“As the EFF, we spoke to them regarding the services they provided to the organisation on the day of the rally. We have been asking them to come forward so that we can identify them and arrive at an agreement,” said Lechuti on Tuesday.

He explained that service providers were requested to provide evidence of rendering transport services.

“The thing is, among those claiming not to be paid (are service providers who) cannot bring us proof that they did render the service, as well as who requested them to transport the masses to the rally.

“As the EFF, we are willing to assist those taxi owners or drivers and make arrangements if possible but we need validation and proof.”

Lechuti indicated that the EFF Northern Cape was short on cash.

“We don’t have money as we fund-raised on our own to host the rally. We understand that they are in business and have time frames on the agreement with the service provider. We urge anyone with a claim to come to our offices in any of the five regions.”

Lechuti stated that the party had honoured payment to all companies that had rendered services to host the provincial manifesto launch.

“We don’t owe any service providers.”

Lechuti added that Malema had addressed a successful rally. “There were more than the targeted number of people in the Northern Cape who attended the event.”

