Former finance Minister Trevor Manuel FILE PHOTO: Werner Beukes/ANA

Cape Town - The EFF's fight against a judgment in favour of Trevor Manuel continued in the High Court in Joburg on Friday where the party argued for leave to appeal against the decision. Earlier the High Court ordered the EFF to apologise for defamatory claims against Manuel and pay him R500 000 in damages.

Manuel said he would donate the money to the victims of wrongdoing at VBS Mutual Bank.

On Friday, following arguments by both parties, the court said it would rule on the EFF’s application on Tuesday.

The judgment against the EFF was handed down at the end of last month after Manuel sued the party and demanded an apology.

This was after the party said Manuel had known new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter before he was appointed to the position. Manuel chaired a panel interviewing candidates for the top job at Sars.

Kieswetter had previously worked at Sars before entering the private sector.

The EFF argued in court on Friday another court might have come to a different conclusion in the case.

The party also argued that the R500 000 it was ordered to pay Manuel was a huge amount and there had been no indication how the court arrived at the figure. A model should have been used to indicate how the court decided on the amount.

Manuel said no other court would have come to a different conclusion in the case.

The EFF indicated at the end of last month that it was not going to apologise to Manuel because it would seek to appeal against the judgment.

