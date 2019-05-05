The EFF's elections final rally has officially gotten underway at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday noon. Picture: ANA/Siphelele Dludla

Johannesburg - The EFF's elections final rally has officially gotten underway at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday noon. Thousands of party supporters have made their way into the 40 000-seater stadium and painted it red with some carrying party flags and coffin makeshifts with the ANC's logo.

The Tshela Thupa Rally is the EFF’s last push to lobby for electoral support ahead of the general elections which are scheduled for Wednesday.

EFF leader Julius Malema and other party leaders made their way into the stadium just after 1pm and is set to address supporters in the afternoon.

EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu praised party supporters for displaying discipline as they continued to be ushered into the stadium in big numbers.

As the formal programme commenced, Mpofu called on supporters not to sing the Afrikaans part of the national anthem.

“The reason we reject Die Stem is because it was a war cry to oppress us. Down with Die Stem, down!” Mpofu said to an applause from the crowd.

Mpofu also expressed condolences to Malema’s grandmother, Sarah, who died on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the jubilant crowd was treated to music from local artists during the informal programme.

On Friday, EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the party was expecting to double its voter support from the 6.35% it secured in the 2014 general elections when it contested for the first time.

“All election polls, even the less credible ones, point to one fact, that the EFF is the one party that is going to significantly increase its share of the vote, probably by double digit,”Ndlozi said.

