EFF's Julius Malema calls for US ambassador to be expelled over Russia arms claim

EFF leader Julius Malema says US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety should have been thrown out of the country immediately after he made his allegations of the country arming Russia. He said he breached diplomatic protocols when he went public with his allegations and not raising it with the government.

Brigety met ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula at Luthuli House on Wednesday. But Malema said there was no need for Brigety to continue to stick around after his damning allegations that shook the economy. “His credentials should have been withdrawn immediately. Look at what he did to our currency,” said Malema.

He also said the EFF supports Russia. The ANC government has said it was non-aligned in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. President Cyril Ramaphosa will join a group of African leaders in a trip to Russia to mediate on the conflict next month. Malema reiterated his call for former Eskom CEOs Brian Molefe, Matshela Koko and Jacob Maroga to come back to the power utility to switch on the lights.

He said the country was in a crisis and there was no need to dwell on the past. He said he was fully aware that Koko and Molefe were facing charges in court, but what the country needs now was for all those who were at Eskom who can help to come and do so. Malema, who was interviewed on SABC’s 404 Unfiltered programme on Thursday evening, said they cannot afford a situation where the electricity crisis deteriorated further.

Malema said he had initially called for the arrest of Molefe and Koko for alleged corruption, but they were still in court. He said they are, however, still innocent in the eyes of the law as no court has found them guilty. “I am saying to you if Brian can help, if Koko can help and if Maroga can help, let them come. We are in a crisis.

“When we are in a crisis you call anyone who can help. What we need to stick with now is to switch on the lights,” said Malema. On coalitions, Malema said they would side with the DA and Freedom Front Plus in next year’s elections if they agreed with the policies of the EFF. He said coalitions are about give and take and if the DA and FF+ agreed with EFF policies on land expropriation, they would get into a coalition with them.