EFF supporters at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg for the EFF's final May 8 elections rally on Sunday. Picture: ANA/Siphelele Dludla

Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema gave a no-holds-barred speech at the party's Tshela Thupa on Sunday at Orlando Stadium in Soweto saying the EFF has never called for the killing of white people but instead wants them to share in the economic wealth. "We are not fighting white people, we are fighting to sit on the dinner table. If you are refusing us to sit on the dinner table, we are going to fight and destroy that dinner table and no one will eat... It's enough. Singena nge vosho (we're dancing) to the dinner table. We are going straight to the dinner table. No one is going to exclude us here," Malema said.

He added that the notion of white people "sitting at the table dinner alone" was dangerous and not sustainable.

Malema also addressed young white people saying those who took their parents characteristics had themselves to blame.

On voting day, Malema implored the party's faithful to ensure that everyone votes and said some had to infiltrate Oranje.

"After voting, go to Vervewoed's statue and point at it and say, you, we are coming back after May 8, you'll know us well then drive your cars around it," he said.

Malema also asked those who are given land once the party is in government to work hard.

"Work the land. Black people are not lazy. Don't make people laugh at us," he said.

Political Bureau