EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi questions justice system, slams SA judges

Durban - The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has questioned the country’s justice system saying that judges were making decisions that did not make sense. Taking to his Twitter account, Ndlozi used a 2019 video of Buyiswa Ngcobo, the mayor of the northern KwaZulu-Natal town of Msinga, responding to questions in an insensible manner during an interview with the SABC. “The reason we are going to lose confidence and respect in the courts and the very concept of the rule of law, is because judges are beginning to sound like this mayor here…” Ndlozi captions the video. The reason we are going to lose confidence & respect in the courts & the very concept of the rule of law, is because judges are beginning to sound like this mayor here. pic.twitter.com/nDQend5tyW — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 10, 2020

Although Ndlozi does not specify which judges he is referring to, the tweet came after Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report into President Cyril Ramaphosa was set aside by the Gauteng High Court on Tuesday morning.

In her report, Mkhwebane had found that Ramaphosa had deliberately misled Parliament about the R500 000 donation made by the late former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson towards his CR17 ANC presidential campaign in which the president would ultimately emerge triumphant at the ANC’s 54th national conference in Nasrec in December 2017.

In its ruling, the court said that Mkhwebane had no jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign and added that her findings on donations to Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential campaign had been unlawful and set aside.

Setting aside the report, the Gauteng High Court found that Mkhwebane had displayed “a complete lack of knowledge of the law and its application”, while also adding that some of her findings were “unfathomable”.

Many of Ndlozi’s close to 800 000 Twitter followers responded to his assertions on the state of the judicial system and the decisions made by judges.

Trevor (@Trevy7) responded saying: “Judges are captured as long as they don't give rulings that favor the narrative of the EFF.”

Machavajoni (@Machavajoni1) said: “My dear brother please balance me...Is our Justice System good only when they rule in your favour or say what you want to hear? Why is that always when you do not like the ruling you attack?”

Bongwe. D (bongwe_ncube) wrote: “Not only did the Germans remove Nazi judges from their new post-Nazi judiciary, they also arrested them. Biggest mistake the ANC ever commited was to allow the same apartheid judges who authorized the hanging of Africans continue being part of our new "democratic" judiciary #CR17.”

