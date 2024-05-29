EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams IEC for being ‘incredibly incompetent’

The Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has slammed the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for its handling of the election. Ndlozi said on X (Twitter) that the organisation has proved itself as being incompetent due to long queues at voting stations.

He posted on the social media platform: "There are unbearably looong lines in universities. The IEC is proving incredibly incompetent! The danger is: the youth has finally showed up to vote. And now they are too scared, so they make it almost impossible for them to vote: some have been waiting in the lines since 9am."



He followed up the post with a video that is reportedly from Wits University which shows long lines of students waiting to cast their votes.

Ndlozi voted at Orange Farm, Gauteng earlier in the day. Another politician who has thrown jabs at the IEC is ActionSA's KZN Premier candidate, Zwakele Mncwango.

He said that because it is exam time in universities, this means that young people have been denied their right to cast their votes by the IEC. “The system itself must look at maybe a three-day holiday where people are allowed to travel to their respective homes to vote. I think it may have been an issue of security to say people must vote where they registered,” he said. Mncwango continued: “We are voting at a time when there are exams at universities and most young people are not at home and did not change their addresses.