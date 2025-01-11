EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi thanks 'the people's party' after 'voluntary' resigning as party MP: 'I love you all'

Famously known as the "people's bae" and his parliamentary jokes, outgone EFF MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took it to X to express his gratitude to the party and public, saying "Sibonge umbutho wabantu. Ndinithanda nonke emakhaya." "I thank the people's party. I love you all at home," is what he meant.

Ndlozi resigned as the party MP on Thursday. The party confirmed in a statement that Ndlozi submitted his resignation, claiming that it was a voluntary one. Fellow member Yazini Tetyana has submitted his resignation as well, the party said. Sibonge umbutho wabantu 🙏🏾



Ndinithanda nonke emakhaya. ❤️ https://t.co/jPl98SERMy

— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 10, 2025 This move left people guessing about his next move. In December, Ndlozi rewrote his bio on X removing "EFF Commissar and Member of Parliament." Malema said he was not a leader, not bigger than the EFF and described him as someone full of ego.

This situation was fuelled by former deputy president Floyd Shivambu's resignation last year in August. It was discovered that Ndlozi knew all along about Shivambu's plans to leave the party and did not tell his boss. In response to this, Malema said he would never trust and work with anyone who kept such secrets from him.

Social media users have called on Ndlozi to terminate his party membership as it is visible that the relationship between him and EFF leader Julius Malema has fallen apart. Others said Ndlozi endured disrespect from Malema and it was time to exit the party. Ndlozi was also barred from attending the EFF's elective conference in December in Soweto. "Am I the only one who's happy for Dr Ndlozi? He's endured quite a lot of disrespect from Malema as an EFF member. FINALLY," posted Sphelele Mazibuko on X.