EFF’s Obakeng Ramabodu in hot water for alleged hate speech as Tshwane DA files case with SAHRC

The Democratic Alliance in Tshwane has filed a case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor Obakeng Ramabodu, who said “I want the blood of an Afrikaner” during a city council meeting last Thursday. The DA has accused Ramabodu of hate speech and racism.

Ramabodu made the contentious comments during the council meeting when he said: “I would be happy to moer a Boer, that would be nice… an Afrikaner blood. I want the blood of an Afrikaner, bring the blood of an Afrikaner.” The remarks were made after Tshwane Metro Council descended into chaos after votes to remove Cilliers Brink as Mayor were insufficient. Ramabodu has since apologised on X.

DA regional spokesperson Kwena Moloto condemned the alleged racist comments and stated that they constituted hate speech. Moloto said racism had no place in his region and this matter cannot be left unresolved. “The DA has referred Ramabodu to the Rules and Ethics Committee and requested that the Chief Whip refer Councillor Ramabodu to the Gauteng MEC of CoGTA,” he said in a statement.

Additionally, the DA has submitted a complaint to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to investigate him for hate speech and incitement of violence. According to Moloto, this is not the first they had to open a case against the EFF in Tshwane but said they will fight such incidents until they are brought to justice. “We remain committed to being the builders of society, standing strong against those who seek to break it. There is no place for racism in our politics or our society.