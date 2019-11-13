Johannesburg - As the EFF elective conference draws closer, it has emerged that party deputy president Floyd Shivambu and secretary-general Godrich Gardee might find themselves out in the cold as there is a growing call for them to be removed from the executive.
Sources within the EFF said Shivambu might be replaced by national chairperson Dali Mpofu and Gardee by either national executive committee member Marshal Dlamini or party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
Independent Media has learnt that there was growing discontent about Shivambu and Gardee’s performance, including failure to sell the party throughout the continent.
A senior EFF leader who declined to be named said party president Julius Malema was the only one who was secure in holding on to his position.
The EFF is due to hold its conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Joburg between December 13 and 16.