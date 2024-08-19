EFF’s Sinawo Thambo replaces Shivambu in Parliament following resignation

EFF leader Julius Malema announced that former EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo will officially replace Floyd Shivambu in Parliament. The announcement was made during Malema's address at the Gauteng EFF provincial ground forces forum in Orlando Community Hall, Soweto.

Shivambu resigned last week as the EFF's deputy president, and his resignation led to his removal from all party duties, including his role as an active member of parliament (MP). In his resignation letter, Shivambu said that his decision to step down was not based on personal reasons but was instead a political decision. “My non-renewal of the EFF membership is not a vote of no confidence in the organisation but a revolutionary act that will allow progressive forces to unite and work towards the agenda,” he said.

In his speech, Malema urged members that his deputy’s resignation should get into their hearts. He stated it was time to rebuild the party walls and not allow opportunists masquerading as loyal members to betray them. “We must unite and close ranks against any elements that may seek to use our National People’s Assembly as an opportunity to infiltrate and destroy the EFF.