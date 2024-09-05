EFFSC’s new advert highlights struggles of black students as SRC elections kick off

As the 2024 Student Representative Council (SRC) elections are approaching in South African higher learning institutions, the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) is intensifying its campaign efforts to secure victories across the country. The party’s recent campaign advert, posted on X (formerly Twitter), highlights the pressing issues for many young South Africans, particularly those affected by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The EFFSC's advert brings attention to various problems such as inadequate distribution of NSFAS funds, issue of accommodation, unsettled fees, and academic exclusion. These issues have led to student protests in recent years, further demonstrating the deep-rooted frustration within the student community. In 2023, many universities faced disruptions as students demanded answers to these problems, but the core issues remain unresolved.

As voting has already begun in some institutions, the EFFSC is rallying support while also facing growing criticism over their performance in student governance. The party previously won SRC elections in institutions like the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in 2023, but its tenure has been met with both support and dissatisfaction. While some students praised the EFFSC for challenging university management on issues like financial exclusion, others contend that the party did not provide effective solutions.

Andile Nyathi, a former TUT student, voiced strong criticism of the EFFSC’s performance. Nyathi said, “EFFSC should stop encouraging students to vote for them because they don’t do anything for the students once they are given power.” He shared his personal struggle about outstanding fees that have prevented him from obtaining his qualification.

Despite voting for the EFFSC last year, Nyathi expressed disappointment that none of the party’s representatives have offered assistance with his situation. NSFAS funding has been a major concern for students nationwide, with a significant number of students being defunded in 2023 due to budget cuts and eligibility changes in the scheme’s policy. Many students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, faced difficult financial situations.

“I was financially excluded last year without any explanation, and I didn’t receive any form of allowance for an entire year. Now these parties expect us to vote for them again,” a student at TUT, Thando Aphane, said. Despite these criticisms, a number of EFFSC alumni have taken to X to share their personal testimonies, urging current students to continue supporting the party. Many highlighted the EFFSC’s track record of fighting for student rights and challenging institutional policies that disadvantage poorer students.