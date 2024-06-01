'Eish! Zuma took our votes but we happy': Malema says aim was always to sink ANC below 50%

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has expressed satisfaction with the progress of pushing the African National Congress (ANC) out of complete power, congratulating former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe party for doing the job in this election. Malema said MK party was well within their strategy of eating the animal (ANC) piece by piece until it was on the ground, even though they took their portion of votes.

"We were holding on this other piece, preparing for another (bite) and Zuma arrived and took that piece. We don't complain, we want to humble the ANC. It is very humble now," he said. He said their aim was to bring the ANC below 50% and that is happening. “For the first time since 1994, the parliamentary majority of the ANC is broken and from now parliament will take decisions based on logic and sense and not on the entitlement of being the dominant party,” he said.

He addressed the media at the National Results Operations Centre (ROC) following 'not numbering' 2024 election results in Midrand on Saturday. Malema explained that they were holding onto voters who were unhappy with the ANC under the leadership of president Cyril Ramaphosa and now they went to Zuma. This was reflected more after Zuma was forced to resign as president in 2018.

“The people who were supporting Zuma when he Zuma was removed they had no other home because they did not want Cyril Ramaphosa so they ended up coming to us. Now there is an explanation, those people were never ours” “It's good they found their home, they must relax in their home, we're fine like this. Now this is us, when they went to arrest the old man it was a mess," he said. During the briefing, Malema accepted defeat in the election results and said even if the election scandals were resolved, they would not be material.

Malema said they don't have a problem with MK party because they have similarities and could work together. "We are not far from each other, we are one thing," he said. Malema added if MK did not want to work with ANC nationally, there was nothing stopping them from working with MK in KZN. [email protected]