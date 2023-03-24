Pretoria – In a quest to unseat the DA in all metros in Gauteng, another motion of no confidence against Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell will be heard at next week’s council meeting on March 30. The ANC has been vocal with its plans to remove the DA from mayoral positions. They successfully did it in Johannesburg, and former Tshwane mayor Randall Williams resigned before he could be removed.

Last month, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the ANC was working tirelessly to snatch back Pretoria and Ekurhuleni from the hands of the DA and its coalition partners. “We have to dislodge the DA in Ekurhuleni; they are a minority government, and the majority must rule. We are also going to dislodge them in Tshwane; Tshwane is an important municipality; it is the capital of the country; we have to go for it,” he said at the time. In October last year, Campbell was removed as mayor through a motion of no confidence, but then she was reinstated a couple of days later after the EFF and the ANC could not come to an agreement.

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane remains leaderless after former Cope councillor Dr Murunwa Makwarela was disqualified as mayor following news that he was declared insolvent by a court of law in 2016. Makwarela was elected after Williams’s resignation. In his bid to hold on to the position, Makwarela submitted a fake fake insolvency certificate, the submission was followed by his subsequent resignation after it was discovered the certificate was fraudulent.