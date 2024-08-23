Ekurhuleni residents slams Ramaphosa for inadequate service delivery during Imbizo

Frustrated residents of Ekurhuleni expressed their dissatisfaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa, voicing their service delivery complaints and stating, "We did not vote for GNU, we are suffering." Many residents who lined up to express their pain to Ramaphosa spoke about how crime, violence, and drugs are taking over their community.

They also highlighted major challenges facing Ekurhuleni, including the lack of proper road infrastructure, inadequate sanitation, healthcare facilities, housing, and jobs. “We have too many problems, president. I arrived here in 2004, and we don’t have title deeds even at the housing department they tell us that they have problems but we don’t know how that blocks our title deeds. “Water is another issue, we experience water cuts more often. Can we please have answers on these issues,” said resident, Nonhlanhla Msimango.

The Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) hosted the Presidential Imbizo in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, to address and respond to the people's concerns and issues. When the situation became intense and chaotic, President Cyril Ramaphosa intervened to maintain order and calm in the marquee, ensuring that the residents' frustrations were heard. This allowed the ministers to respond to the various issues raised by the community. Responding to local business challenges, Minster of Small Business Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams promised to address them to ensure that the local economy would continue to grow and thrive.