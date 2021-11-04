Election results: ANC confirms coalition talks in Mpumalanga where it lost majority in three municipalities

Cape Town - The ANC in Mpumalanga has confirmed they will be talking to other parties about forming coalitions in three municipalities where it has failed to get an outright majority. This was after the ANC performance in Lekwa, Steve Tshwete and Govan Mbeki municipalities dipped below 50% in the local government elections.

ANC provincial spokesperson Sasekani Manzini said today, they were still working on the issue of coalitions. She said the process will be guided by national officials of the ANC. She said the provincial executive committee has already met and discussed the issue of coalitions.

However, she would not say which parties they were looking at. “There is a lot to look at. Our approach will be guided by the principle and the mandate of the voters,” said Manzini. She said they will, however, be led by the national leadership of the ANC on coalition talks.

“We have agreed that the officials and national leadership will lead the process. We have met (as a province) and national will guide us. As a province we can’t be separate from national,” said Manzini. The three towns where ANC support has declined in the local government elections have been beset by service delivery protests over a period of time. In the Lekwa municipality the ANC vote dropped to 42.03% while in the Govan Mbeki municipality it got 41.08% of the vote.

In the Steve Tshwete municipality the ANC received 36.85% of the support. The ANC would not say which parties it was talking to in the province to form coalitions. [email protected]