Election results: DA leads race in Western Cape

Cape Town - The DA is leading the race to win most of the municipalities in the Western Cape as it sits at 51.8% in the province followed by the ANC at 18.9%. The Good Party of Patricia de Lille is sitting at 4.38% in the Western Cape and the Freedom Front Plus is at 4.4%.

But the DA looks set to retain the City of Cape Town taking the lead with 63.03% and the ANC sitting at 9.12%. The first results in the Western Cape came through late last night with the IEC expecting a flurry of more results today after the polls. Western Cape IEC provincial electoral officer Michael Hendrickse said the results will start trickling early in the morning.

Hendrickse said they expected the results to come through, but will be collated. The battle for the control of the province got into full swing after the Constitutional Court announced the elections should be held this year and not February as wanted by the IEC and other parties. This was after the IEC had gone to court to seek a postponement of the elections because of Covid-19.

But the court ruled against the commission forcing it to start preparing for the polls. Political parties started their campaigns in earnest sending their big guns in various parts of the country. The ANC has been pushing to win some of the municipalities in the Western Cape.