Election results: DA’s uMngeni Municipality plan on track

Durban ​​ - The DA in KwaZulu-Natal said on Tuesday that although the final election results have not been released by the Electoral Commission (IEC), the party was optimistic with the results coming in so far from the uMngeni Municipality, which was one of the focal points of the party’s campaign in the province. Head of the DA in KZN Francois Rodgers told Independent Media at the IEC’s results centre in Mayville, Durban, that the party has managed to win over some wards from the ANC in key areas like Newcastle, eThekwini and Msunduzi.

“We’re optimistic with the results that are coming through. So far it has shown us that we’ve taken numerous wards away from the ANC in key areas like eThekwini, Msunduzi, up in Newcastle and Howick. “uMngeni, we haven't got the final results, but we’re also very confident that we are on track there. Our target was to govern uMngeni and we’re still on track and waiting with great anticipation for those final results. I can tell you that one of the wards in uMngeni was lost by the ANC and was gained by the DA,” Rodgers said. Although the final results have not yet been released by the IEC, head of the DA in Kwazulu-Natal Francois Rodgers said the party's campaign in the uMngeni Municipality in the uMgungundlovu district appears to be successful. @IOL #DA #LGE2021 pic.twitter.com/3vkxe1VO9z — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) November 2, 2021 With preliminary results coming, Rodgers said that the party’s plan to gain a further 9% or 2 500 votes in the uMngeni area was still on track. According to the party’s chair in KZN, Dean Macpherson, the DA won seven wards from the ANC so far.

The area has 12 wards and the previous local government elections saw the majority vote in favour of the ANC. uMngeni encompasses areas like Howick, Hilton and Mpophomeni. A day before the elections, the DA were dealt a lucky hand after an ANC member who is also the Deputy Mayor in the uMngeni municipality, Nompumelelo Buthelezi, moved over to join the DA. The party believes that the move would swing voters in their direction, which was supported by the unconfirmed results that are coming in by the IEC.

The party's mayoral candidate in the area, Chris Pappas, said they were determined to do well in the area. "The DA is determined to bring real change to the people of the uMngeni municipality. Corruption, poor service delivery and unemployment are destroying the lives and livelihoods of the residents of the KZN Midlands. The DA has a plan and a proven track record to turn things around and get things done," said Pappas.