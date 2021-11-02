Election results should be finalised in 24 hours, IEC says voter turnout not their fault

Tshwane ​​- The Electoral Commission is confident that 90% of the results will be finalised by Tuesday evening, while the balance of the is expected to take another 24 hours to complete. IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said this status was in line with the expected result capturing process.

Presenting an update on Tuesday morning from the IEC’s National Results Operation Centre (ROC) in Tshwane, Mamabolo said the Northern Cape had completed 74% of its results, followed by Western Cape at 46% and in third position was the Free State at 26%. The rest of the province's completion rate ranges between 15% and 37%, Mamabolo said. The result capturing involves a number of processes including the verification of the result slips, the capturing, scanning and the auditing of the results. An independent audit firm has been procured for purposes of auditing the results.