Election results top ANC NEC meeting list

Low election turnout, the dire state of the organisation, and an action plan are some of the top concerns as the African National Congress (ANC) convenes its party meeting post-elections. The ANC will hold its ordinary National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg from Thursday until Saturday.

This will be followed by the NEC Lekgotla which will take place from Sunday to Tuesday also in Boksburg. This is the first meeting of the NEC since the May 29 national and provincial elections. According to the ANC, the main objective of the NEC Lekgotla is to consolidate and refine action plans based on the six priorities of their 2024 Elections Manifesto.

The six priorities are to drive inclusive growth and job creation, reduce poverty, and tackle the high cost of living, as well as to build a capable, ethical, and developmental state. “There will be clear directives to structures of the organisation and government departments on a strengthened strategy to improve service delivery and governance, as well as enhanced strategies for economic growth and social development,” the ANC said in a statement. The ANC failed to win the majority during the 2024 elections. This is the first time since democracy that the party suffered defeat.

The blow led the ANC to resort to the Government of National Unity (GNU) to kick off the 7th administration. The GNU consists of 10 parties including the ANC, DA, IFP, PA, FF+, UDM, RISE Mzansi, Al Jamah, PAC, and GOOD Party.