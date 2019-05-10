To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Cape Town - ANC Western Cape head of elections Ebrahim Rasool says his party must now focus on being an effective opposition to the DA.



Rasool was speaking at the Independent Electoral Commission’s results centre in Century City where vote capturing is almost at the 100% mark with the DA leading at 55% and the ANC in second position at 28% and the EFF at 4%.





Both parties have recording slight dips in numbers when compared to the 2014 election outcomes.





IEC Western Cape head Courtney Sampson is expected to release the official results at 12pm today.





Rasool says although he won’t use words like conceding to the DA, they are ready to accept what the voters say.

ANC Western Cape head of elections Ebrahim Rasool has accepted that they will once again be the main opposition party in the province.

“The ANC has accepted that it must be an opposition in the Western Cape, we have accepted that the DA will govern and that we need to hold the DA accountable over the next five years, that is our role and we must good opposition,” he said.





“We can’t oppose in the last year like we tried to do this year while we were not able to be a good opposition and hold the DA accountable, we let the DA get away with abdicating responsibility for crime, spinning the housing issues and lying about the job numbers.”













ANC provincial secretary general Faiz Jacobs has thanked the party's loyal supporters for their continued support. he said while he is disappointed, the ANC in the Western Cape will continue to work towards a better life for all.





