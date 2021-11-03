Elections 2021: Can’t sleep? Here are the latest election results

Cape Town – With 61% of the votes counted by 4.45am on Wednesday morning, the ANC had 48.1% of the votes. The DA had 20.9% of the votes, and the EFF had 10.3% of the votes.

The IFP had 4.9% of the votes, Freedom Front Plus had 2.8%, newcomer Action SA had 1.2% of the votes, and independent candidates had 1.2% of the counted votes. By 4am, 39% of votes in the City of Johannesburg had been counted, which saw the ANC lead with 34.7%, followed by the DA with 25.5%, and Action SA with 16.6%. In Gauteng, Midvaal was the only municipality with 100% of votes counted. The DA took a majority of the 92 895 votes, securing 62.8% of the votes and the ANC secured 21.5%.

In the Western Cape, only the results of the City of Cape Town were not completely counted. By 4.45am, the the DA secured 61.9%, down by 4.7% of the 39.7% of completed votes in the city, and followed by the ANC with 13.3%, down by 11.1% of the votes. The Good Party had 4.4% of the votes. In Drakenstein, the DA secured 58.1% and the ANC received 19% of votes.

The DA and ANC were closely matched in Knysna, with the DA securing 36.1% of votes to the ANC’s 33.5%. In Beaufort West, the ANC secured 28.2% of the votes and the DA secured 27.3%. In Oudtshoorn, the DA got 30.9% and the ANC 28.4%; and in Langeberg the DA got 44.5%, and the ANC received 25.3%.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, only 38.9% of votes have been counted and the ANC secured 40.8% of the votes and the DA 38.9%. In Buffalo City, where counting was 66.1% complete, the ANC had 61.5% of the votes and the DA 17.5%. – Kouga was 100% complete and the DA had 54% of the votes, and the ANC had 37.5%. – Makana was 100% complete and the ANC had 56.9%, and the DA 18.3%.

In KwaZulu-Natal, KwaDukuza vote counting stood at 37.2%, and the ANC held 49.9% of the vote and the DA had 14%. In Msunduzi, the ANC had 47.4% of the 19.7% of counted votes, and the DA had 17.9%. – Greater Kokstad was 100% complete, and the ANC clenched the victory with 59.8% and the EFF received 20.7% of the votes.