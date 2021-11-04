Elections 2021: Here’s the final official results

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) this evening declared the 2021 local government elections free and fair. IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini said there were 26.1 million voters registered for the elections, close to 370 000 were registered in the pre-approved MEC 7 list, and a total of 12.3 million South Africans voted in these elections.

Mashinini announced that the ANC achieved a majority in 161 municipalities. They were followed by the DA which achieved a majority in 13 municipalities, followed by the Inkatha Freedom Party which achieved a majority in 10 municipalities. Mashinini said in about 66 municipalities, no party achieved a majority which are known as hung councils.

“We congratulate the 10 461 councillors who have won the right to serve our people,” said Mashinini. He further said: “Always bear in mind that the people are not fighting for ideas, for the things in anyone’s head. They are fighting to win material benefits, to live better and in peace, to see their lives go forward, to guarantee the future of their children. “We urge them to go out and make the lives of our people better. Go out and ensure that our communities develop and live in peace. Go out and, through your honest and ethical work, guarantee the future of our children,” Mashinini said.

He said the role of the commission was to satisfy itself the conditions for free and fair elections were met in all these elections. Mashinini announced the commission has satisfied itself that the conditions for free and fair elections were met and that the results for 213 councils are declared as final results. Mashinini announced the eight metropolitan cities: Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape the ANC received 59%, DA19.52% and the EFF 12.06%.

City of Cape Town in the Western Cape, the DA received 58.22%, ANC 18.63% and the EFF received 4.13%. In Ekurhuleni the ANC received 38.19%, DA 28.72% and the EFF received 13.57%. In eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal the ANC received 42.02%, DA 25.72% and the EFF 10.48%.

For the City of Johannesburg the ANC received 33.60%, the DA 26.47% and the new kids on the block ActionSA received 16.05%. In Mangaung in the Free State, the ANC received 50.63%, DA 25.73% and the EFF 11.31%. In Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape the DA received 39.92%, the ANC 39.43% and the EFF received 6.40%.