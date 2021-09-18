Elections 2021: How you can register to vote

Municipal elections are held in South Africa every five years to elect councillors who will govern a municipality for five years. Who can register to vote?

If you are a South African citizen and you are at least 16-years-old, you can register to vote. It is worth noting that you can only vote from age 18. You will need your green, bar-coded ID book; smartcard ID; or valid Temporary Identity Certificate (TIC). No other forms of ID can be accepted and only original documents are accepted (so no copies). Why do I have to register to vote? Before you can vote in the national, provincial or municipal election, you have to register in the voting district where you live.

Registering within in the voting district is important for municipal elections because you can only vote in the voting district where you are registered. When you register in the area where you live, your name will appear on the voters’ roll for that voting district. There are a total of 23 151 voting districts for this year’s elections. When and where can I register?

Firstly, you have to make an appointment to apply for registration during office hours at the local IEC office responsible for your voting district. It is advised that you phone first to make an appointment. You can then visit your nearest voting station which will be open from 8am until 5pm. Alternatively, you can register to vote using the new Online Voter Registration Service.

On the Voter Information Portal site, you can register to vote, update your current voter information, view your current address, request a special vote, find a voting location and view important election dates (upcoming election in your ward). How do I know if or where I'm registered? There are several ways of checking your registration details. You can send an SMS with your ID number to 32810 (R1 per SMS), download the IEC mobile app and enter your ID number or check at your local IEC office during office hours.