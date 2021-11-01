Elections 2021: Some surprises as results from municipal elections slowly start trickling in

Johannesburg – Results from the 6th municipal elections slowly streamed in on Monday night with first signs of the ANC taking the lead in some provinces followed by the Freedom Front Plus, the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters. The figures released by the Electoral Commission of South Africa at around 11.30pm showed results from the Mvomvo Lodge in Mount Ayliff in the Eastern Cape.

Nationally, the ANC appeared to be sitting at 849 votes while DA was at 499 and the FFPlus 151 and EFF 57. Moreover, by early morning there was some indication from experts of the FFPlus gaining some ground in Midvaal, Gauteng. The DA was steadily showing some inroad in the Western Cape, particularly in the Bonteheuwel area with the EFF also surprisingly showing slight growth in some areas in the Western Cape.

Reports also indicated that results from 17 voting districts had already streamed in. The counting, however, continued with clearly defined results expected to trickle in during the course of Tuesday morning. New kid on the block ActionSA reportedly won its first voting district in KwaDukuza's Ward 15 in Stanger, KZN and also reportedly in the Joburg inner city.

Reacting to the indication that his party may be occupying some bit of ground, ActionSA President Herman Mashaba tweeted: "It's early days yet, but I am encouraged by this result for @Action4SA." On clinching the KZN voting district, Mashaba further wrote: "I am deeply humbled by the support for @Action4SA. Well done to @nelsewraj and the team in KwaDukuza. May it be the first of many." I am deeply humbled by the support for @Action4SA



Well done to @nelsewraj and the team in KwaDukuza.



May it be the first of many 💚 https://t.co/3mYPGKosTl — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) November 1, 2021 Meanwhile, South Africans continue to question the low voter turnout.