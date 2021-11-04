Elections 2021: With 96% of results in, how are the numbers stacking compared with 2016?

CAPE TOWN: The ANC remained in the lead with 46.06% of support nationally with 96% of the results in by 4.30am on Thursday morning, followed by the DA’s 21.25% and the EFF’s 10.39%. In the 2016 municipal elections, the ANC had 53.91% of the votes nationally, the DA 26.9% and the EFF 8.19%.

By 4.30am on Thursday, the ANC had clinched 153 councils, 4 121 seats and, so far, 10 271 900 votes nationally. The DA had won 23 councils, 1 202 seats and 4 729 574 votes, and the EFF had no councils, 759 seats and 2 315 217 votes. Of the ANC’s 153 councils, they had control in 113, and of the DA’s 23, they had control in 11. The IFP has 5.5% of support nationally, up from 4.25% in 2016, and 435 seats. The party also clinched 12 councils and was in control of eight of them.

According to the results, of the 213 councils, by 4am, 62 councils we hung, 19 were not counted, and 132 were controlled. The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said that overall results were likely to be released at daybreak on Thursday. On Wednesday night, chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo vowed that the commission would not sleep until it ensures that all votes have been counted.