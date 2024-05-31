Elections 2024: Counting is 51.92% completed by 6am with ANC, DA and MK Party still in top three positions

South Africans woke up to the news that counting was 51.92% completed on Friday morning at 6am.
With just over 7.2 million votes counted, the African National Congress (ANC) had 42.34% (3,034,025 votes) while the Democratic Alliance had 23.39% (1,676,433 votes) and former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party had 10.77% ( 772,109 votes) nationally.
This meant the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) remained at fourth place overnight getting 9.62% (689,311 votes) followed by the Patriotic Alliance (PA) with 2.8% (200,558 votes).
Provincially, the Gauteng counting stood at 47.59% completed with the ANC at 33.21% (74,157 votes) the DA at 29.31% (506,639 votes) and the EFF at 12.84% (221,964 votes).
In KwaZulu-Natal, the MK Party was ahead after counting stood at 37.43% completed with 44.86% (459,276 votes) the ANC at 18.94% (193,850 votes and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) at 17.42% (178,331 votes).
In the Western Cape counting stood at 69.27% completed and the DA amassed 54.63% (663,969 votes), the ANC with 18.83% (228,866 votes) and the PA with 9.32% (113,213 votes).
The Northern Cape had 99.59% of votes counted and the ANC just missed the 50% mark and so far have 49.26% (193,820 votes) the DA has 21.29% (83,773 votes) and the EFF had 13.14% (51,695 votes).
According to the IEC, 27,782,477 South Africans were registered to vote at 23,293 voting districts. While 58,802 voters were registered out of the country.
In the 2019 elections, the ANC won a 57.5% majority, followed by the DA getting 20.77% and the EFF 10.8%.
IOL