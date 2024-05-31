Elections 2024: Counting is 51.92% completed by 6am with ANC, DA and MK Party still in top three positions

South Africans woke up to the news that counting was 51.92% completed on Friday morning at 6am. With just over 7.2 million votes counted, the African National Congress (ANC) had 42.34% (3,034,025 votes) while the Democratic Alliance had 23.39% (1,676,433 votes) and former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party had 10.77% ( 772,109 votes) nationally.

This meant the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) remained at fourth place overnight getting 9.62% (689,311 votes) followed by the Patriotic Alliance (PA) with 2.8% (200,558 votes). Provincially, the Gauteng counting stood at 47.59% completed with the ANC at 33.21% (74,157 votes) the DA at 29.31% (506,639 votes) and the EFF at 12.84% (221,964 votes). In KwaZulu-Natal, the MK Party was ahead after counting stood at 37.43% completed with 44.86% (459,276 votes) the ANC at 18.94% (193,850 votes and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) at 17.42% (178,331 votes).

In the Western Cape counting stood at 69.27% completed and the DA amassed 54.63% (663,969 votes), the ANC with 18.83% (228,866 votes) and the PA with 9.32% (113,213 votes). The Northern Cape had 99.59% of votes counted and the ANC just missed the 50% mark and so far have 49.26% (193,820 votes) the DA has 21.29% (83,773 votes) and the EFF had 13.14% (51,695 votes). According to the IEC, 27,782,477 South Africans were registered to vote at 23,293 voting districts. While 58,802 voters were registered out of the country.