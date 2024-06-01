Elections 2024: Here’s an overview of the latest results so far

With 97% of the National vote counted so far, the African National Party (ANC) remains in the lead with 6,124,376 votes (40.15%) followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) with 3,309,863 votes (21.70%) and Umkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) with 2,260,747 votes (14.82%).
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is in fourth position overall with 1,428,246 votes (9.36%) followed by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on 604,898 (3.97%) and the Patriotic Alliance with 310,190 (2.03%).
Provincial snapshot
KwaZulu-Natal
The MK Party - 45.29%
IFP - 18.00%
ANC - 16.99%
DA - 13.47%
EFF - 2.24%
Gauteng
ANC - 34.34%
DA - 27.91%
EFF - 12.91%
MK Party - 9.68%
ActionSA - 4.15%
Western Cape
DA - 55.27%
ANC - 19.48%
PA - 7.9%
EFF - 5.26%
National Coloured Congress (CCC) - 2.38%
North West
ANC - 58.6%
EFF - 17.35%
DA - 12.63%
VF Plus - 2.54%
MK Party - 2.09%
Limpopo
ANC - 73.35%
EFF - 14.03%
DA - 6%
VF Plus - 1%
MK Party - 0.84%
Northern Cape
ANC - 49.34%
DA - 21.19%
EFF - 13.25%
PA - 8.64%
VF Plus 0 1.83%
Mpumalanga
ANC - 50.91%
MK Party - 17.1%
EFF - 13.87%
DA - 12.1%
VF Plus - 1.55%
Free State
ANC - 52.01%
DA - 21.74%
EFF - 13.49%
VF Plus - 3.02%
MK Party - 1.93%
Eastern Cape
ANC - 63.52%
DA - 13.82%
EFF - 10.04%
UDM - 3.83%
PA - 2.01%
Meanwhile, the MK Party has demanded a recount of ballots. At midnight, the party’s head of elections, Muzi Ntshingila said the party is rejecting the outcome of the results displayed on the results board at the National Results Operation Centre in Midrand. He said they were demanding a manual recount of the results.
In the Western Cape, several political parties have also reportedly filed an obligation over results.
IOL Politics