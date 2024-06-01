Elections 2024: Here’s an overview of the latest results so far

With 97% of the National vote counted so far, the African National Party (ANC) remains in the lead with 6,124,376 votes (40.15%) followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) with 3,309,863 votes (21.70%) and Umkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) with 2,260,747 votes (14.82%).

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is in fourth position overall with 1,428,246 votes (9.36%) followed by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on 604,898 (3.97%) and the Patriotic Alliance with 310,190 (2.03%).