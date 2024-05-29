Elections 2024: Police on high alert in high-risk areas in Cape Town

Police in the Western Cape are on high alert as voters take to the polls to cast their votes in the 2024 general election. Hundreds took the voting stations, in Du Noon, a small crowd gathered at the St Lawrence Church to cast their votes.

While the streets were buzzing with excitement, it seems many have opted to vote later during the day if at all. In Mitchells Plain queues started forming from 10am at Imperial Primary School in Beacon Valley. Mostly older voters were standing in the queue and the energy was extremely intense as people readied themselves to cast their votes.

In Delft, the streets were filled with people and many headed to their voting station in Roosendal as queues started to snake and the smell of braai filled the air. The historic 2024 elections were underway in full swing. Voters casting their vote at Imperial Primary School in Mitchells Plain. Photo: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. A 75-year-old woman said she had to come vote because it was the least she could do. “I have to make my mark. We all want change,” she said.

A tent was set up on an open field near the Siqalo informal settlement where the IEC set up camp for voters to make their mark. Voters casting their vote at St Lawrence School in Du Noon. Photo: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Kuilsriver Caravan Park had the biggest crowd by midday as the queue snaked along the park. Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile said police officers, as well as members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) had been deployed and more officers were deployed at the 49 hotspot areas across the city.

Police are currently investigating an attempted murder case following an incident where a vehicle with members of a political party was shot at in Philippi during a protest on Tuesday. The historic 2024 elections were underway in full swing. Voters at Kuilsriver Caravan Park. Queues of voters began snaking from as early as 6am this morning. Photo: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. None of the occupants in the vehicle were injured. On Wednesday morning, protest action again took place in the area and police were continuing to monitor the situation.