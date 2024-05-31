Elections 2024: The IEC results board is back online

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has apologised to voters as well as the media who were unable to view results at National and Provincial Results Operations Centres (ROCs) for nearly two hours on Friday morning. In an update on Friday, the commission announced that the result board at the National ROC in Midrand and the online dashboard were currently up and running.

The IEC said it has experienced an interruption in the replication of data from its national data centre and the various Results Operation Centres (ROCs). However, it ensured that the data in the data centre remained intact and the results had not been compromised. The IEC said all services have since been restored and the leaderboard is working normally and the result processing continued unaffected.

The commission has so far completed 55.63% of the results as of 9.30am. The African National Congress (ANC) continues to lead the polls, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the second place, Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party cruising in the third position, kicking the Economy Freedom Fighters (EFF) to the fourth position. The Patriotic Alliance (PA) is gripping the fifth position.

Here is the latest election results update of the top five: – ANC: 3,281,862 (41.86%) – DA: 1,855,760 (23.67%)