Elections 2024: This is where and when leaders of the leading political parties are set to vote

Election Day is finally here! On Wednesday, over 25 million South Africans will finally get an opportunity to cast their votes from 7am until 9pm on in the seismic May 29 elections.

The 2024 general elections are being billed as the most important and most fiercely contested poll since the advent of democracy in 1994. According to several polls, the governing African National Congress is expected to dip below 50% for the first time, with fierce competition coming in the form of the Multiparty Charter, which consists of the likes of the DA, ActionSA, the IFP and Freedom Front Plus, and ANC splinter parties such as the Economic Freedom Fighters and Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party. But where will the individual leaders cast their votes?

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to cast his vote at 10am at the Chiawelo voting station in Soweto. Our digital journalist Kamogelo Moichela will be the eyes and ears for IOL readers. Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to cast his vote at 9.30am at the St Johannes Lutheran Church in Kelvin, Sandton. IOL content manager Sihle Mlambo is expected to be there.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is expected to vote at the Thuto Ke Matla Engineering School of Specialisation in Thembisa. Our senior digital journalist Jonisayi Maromo will be there. EFF leader Julius Malema will cast his vote in his Seshego home town, while his Deputy President Floyd Shivambu is expected to cast his vote in Mofolo, Soweto. Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane will vote at the Dobsonville Presbyterian Church at 9am.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is also expected to vote at the Sandton Fire Station at 9am. In KwaZulu-Natal, the MK Party leader former president Jacob Zuma is expected to vote at the Ntolwane Primary School in Nkandla. We will bring this to the IOL readers too with pictures and visuals. DA leader John Steenhuisen is expected to cast his vote at the Northwood High School in Durban North. Our digital journal Dhivana Rajgopaul is expected to track the leader of the opposition as he casts his vote.

The IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa is also expected to cast his vote Kwa Hlabisa. In the Western Cape, Premier Alan Winde is expected to cast his vote at the Jan Van Riebeeck High School in Cape Town. Our contributing journalist Olivia Vergunst is expected to be there. Also in the Western Cape, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie is expected to vote in Kraaifontein.

Good leader and Tourism Minister Patricia De Lille is also expected to vote in Cape Town. Our team of IOL reporters will also cover as much ground as possible, from Cosmo City to Weltevreden Park, Benoni, Alexandra, Soweto, Lamontville, Newlands, Delmas, Athlone, Mitchells Plain, Thembisa, Centurion, and Soshanguve. Go out and vote South Africa!