Elections declared free and fair, this is who is going to Parliament

The Electoral Commission chairperson Mosotho Moepya has declared the May 29 elections free and fair. Officials of the IEC said they were proud that the elections were also peaceful.

On Sunday, security cluster ministers said the security forces were on standby to ensure the safety of citizens amid the MK party saying at a press conference on Saturday that they would not allow the IEC to declare the results amid 500 objections. The IEC said the irregularities were immaterial to the elections results. Moepya said the May 29 elections had tested the strength of our institutions.

“They have shown and demonstrated the resolve to embrace democracy at a time such as this. These elections are the most difficult and most contested. “There are many challenges we have negotiated and had to overcome. “Just as the 1994 elections laid the foundations for our democratic order, the IEC has never sought to waiver from its commitment to deliver elections that are free, fair and credible,” he said.

Moepya said the elections journey had been rocky, with a number of attempts to undermine the credibility of the elections body with disinformation, misinformation, unwarranted allegations and bare acts of intimidation. “We persevered. We had to keep focused. We understood the sanctity of the democratic process. We remained steadfast to ensure the will of the people is adequately reflected in the outcome of these results,” said Moepya. President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was proud that despite the many challenges, the elections were free, fair, credible and peaceful.

“The IEC has despite many challenges, difficulties and mountains, you have acquitted yourself with excellence and integrity and we applaud you. “Millions of South African have cast their votes in villages in towns and farms. South Africans care very much about their country as exemplified in the manner they went to vote. “South Africans have shown how important their vote is and that they know their vote counts,” said Ramaphosa. “Our people have spoken, whether we like it or not. As the leaders of political parties, we have heard the voices of our people. We must respect their choices and their wishes,” he said.

Ramaphosa's ANC received a bruising result in the elections, losing over 17% of their votes as the party slumped below 50% for the first time since 1994. The DA was second with 21%, MK third with 14%, EFF 9% and the IFP, 3.85%. In terms of parties going to Parliament, the ANC is returning to Parliament with 71 fewer seats. They have secured 159 seats, from 230. They have lost 79 seats.

The EFF lost five seats, from 44 to 39. The DA’s have increased from 84 to 87. They gained three seats. In this election results, the MK Party shocked the nation after performing well in the elections. It has obtained 58 seats. ANC 159

DA 87 MK 58 EFF 39

IFP 17 PA 9 FF+ 6

ActionSA 6 ACDP 3 UDM 3

ATM 2 AL-JAMA 2 BOSA 2

NCC 2 RISE 2 GOOD 1

