Elections results: ANC faces challenge in Nelson Mandela Bay metro as DA leads race

Cape Town - The ANC is leading the race to capture most of the municipalities in the Eastern Cape. The battle for the control of Nelson Mandela Bay metro is still on, with the DA leading after having received 41.17% of the votes that have come in so far.

The ANC is not far behind in the metro with 38.87% of the votes. The two parties have been fighting for the metro over the last five years after the ANC lost it to a DA coalition in 2016. The DA has said it wants an outright majority in the municipality and even its federal chairperson Helen Zille spent a month campaigning there.

She only came to Cape Town to cast her vote on Saturday, when some of the people were casting a special vote. She returned to Nelson Mandela Bay on election day. DA mayoral candidate Nqaba Bhanga has also said they want an outright majority.

However, the ANC is leading in Buffalo City. The metro is another battleground for the two major parties. In Buffalo City the ANC was sitting at 73.87%, followed by the DA at 12.58%. The EFF is the third major party in the metro with 8.52%.