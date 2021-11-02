Elections results: ANC gains ground in Nelson Mandela Bay as counting continues

Cape Town - The ANC has gained ground and is leading in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro as more results start coming in. While it was lagging behind the DA early in the day, with more results streaming in, the ANC has picked up some key wards in the area.

The ANC was sitting at 43.62% after an initial 38.87%. The DA has dropped slightly, from 41.17% to 36.36%. The EFF is in third place, with its support moving marginally from 6.31% to 6.86%.

But the results show that the race is tight between the ANC and DA, with the ANC trying to recapture the metro. In Buffalo City, the ANC is leading the fight for control of the metro. Its support has increased, from 73.87% early in the day to 74.97%.

But the DA’s support has dropped slightly, from 12.58% to 10.7%. On the other hand, the EFF has also improved on its earlier showing, with the party sitting at 9.75%, up from 8.52% earlier. The parties have been pushing for control of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro as there was no outright winner in the last elections.