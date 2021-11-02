Elections results: DA leads in vote counting in Western Cape municipalities

Cape Town ​​- The DA was leading in the Western Cape with 50.18% of votes and 82 seats from Monday’s local government elections. This is according to the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) results as captured.

The results showed that the party was leading in three municipalities and in control of one. The results also showed that of the 82 seats the DA has won, 79 are in wards and three proportional representation. This happens as the ANC has recorded 22.33% electoral performance after securing 45 seats – 38 wards and seven PR seats ​​- and leading in one municipality.

The results show that the Independent Congress of South Africa (Icosa) was leading in one council after clinching three seats. The Patriotic Alliance’s performance appears to be promising after recording 3.65% with six seats, while the GOOD Party recorded 4.94% with one seat so far. The Freedom Front Plus recorded 4.09% and secured two seats.

The Cederberg First Residents Association has three seats, Karoo Gemeenskap Party two seats, Karoo Democratic Force one, Dienslewerings Party (DLRP) one, Plettenberg Democratic Congress one and Kannaland Independent Party also one. The IEC results also show that there are four hung municipalities in the province. [email protected]