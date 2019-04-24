EFF Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema visited the pavilion at the Rand Easter Show. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema says the ANC is so threatened by the EFF's success that the party has brought out former president Thabo Mbeki in a desperate effort to woo voters ahead of next month's general elections. Malema boasted about the EFF's success saying the party had made a number of inroads in ANC strongholds such as the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

"We do not say that this is a rural area or this is a national election... everybody counts. In KwaZulu-Natal it is shocking, in the Eastern Cape it is shocking because we never had support there. You would know that we had to disband the structures in KwaZulu-Natal and we were called dictators, but look at what the disbandment did," said Malema.

Malema was speaking at the EFF exhibition at the Rand Show. The yearly Easter event has this year brought out exhibitions from various political parties such as the ANC. Mbeki visited the ANC exhibition on Tuesday campaigning for the ANC.

The former president has not campaigned for the governing party since he stepped down as ANC president in 2007.

Malema said it was clear that the ANC saw a threat in the EFF as the party had to even bring out Mbeki to campaign. He said these efforts would amount to little success as not even Mbeki could help the "troubled" party.

"The EFF is going to be the biggest player in this election, these are historic elections. And that is why they (ANC) went to resurrect President Mbeki now because they can see that it the most difficult one. And if they had a way of going to Qunu for intervention they would be doing the same. They are in trouble and they are in desperate need and we are on top of them," said Malema.







