File photo: Phill Magakoe.

PORT ELIZABETH - Barely two weeks to the 8 May election that will decide a new government for the country, incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to take the African National Congress campaign one notch up with the launch of a new groundbreaking app. The app, which will be launched at Ruth First House in Jan Smuts Avenue, Saxonwold, Johannesburg on Thursday will give ANC members and supporters 24-hour access to information, the party said in a statement.

"The ANC app promises to be exciting, interactive, innovative and fresh, incorporating various ways of information dissemination and access to the public and ANC members," the statement said.

"The app will be launched by president Ramaphosa as the movement prepares for its final push for a decisive victory in the upcoming elections," the ANC said.

African News Agency (ANA)